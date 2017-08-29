Standard

Announcing Three New VMware NSX Guides!

VMware’s Networking and Security Business Unit is excited to announce THREE NSX Guides being released for VMworld U.S. 2017! Our Guides are authored and technically reviewed by VMware subject matter experts and serve to cover VMware network and security essentials. These new guides follow our existing Day 1 Guide based on VMware NSX’s most popular use-case: Micro-segmentation.

