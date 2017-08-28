Understanding VMware AppDefense: A Tom Corn Perspective
VMware AppDefense is a new security solution that allows organizations to create least privilege environments around their applications running in virtualized or cloud systems, a key feature according to VMware’s senior vice president for security products, Tom Corn. Watch VMware’s Tom Corn illustrate how VMware AppDefense significantly enhances application security when working across clouds in this light board presentation.
